Zacks: Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce $5.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.73 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $8.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $189.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $695.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.18 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $106.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of MCRB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 4.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

