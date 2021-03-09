Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fidus Investment (FDUS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS) recently:

3/8/2021 – Fidus Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Fidus Investment is now covered by analysts at Hovde Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

3/1/2021 – Fidus Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Fidus Investment was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/1/2021 – Fidus Investment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.50 to $16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Fidus Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

2/22/2021 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

2/22/2021 – Fidus Investment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

Shares of FDUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. 5,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,031. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $381.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 100.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

