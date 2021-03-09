Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSO. Bank of America raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE PSO traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 14,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,725. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

