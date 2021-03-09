Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 349,845 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,813,000 after buying an additional 136,541 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.