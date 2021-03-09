Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Aegon stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. 353,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,086. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. Aegon has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 1,296.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 794,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Aegon by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 190,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aegon by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 180,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aegon by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,129 shares in the last quarter.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

