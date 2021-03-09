Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.
Aegon stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. 353,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,086. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. Aegon has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.09.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.