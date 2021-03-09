OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.62

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.62 and last traded at $97.88, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.