ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of WISH traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. 285,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,894. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WISH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $105,591,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,373,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,591,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

