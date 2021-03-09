Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Daiwa Securities Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.