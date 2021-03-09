Artal Group S.A. Has $63.14 Million Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Artal Group S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 797,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Schrödinger makes up about 1.4% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $63,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $38,121.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $648,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,040,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 896,865 shares of company stock valued at $86,601,827 in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDGR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 43,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.