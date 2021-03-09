Zacks: Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is $0.03. HollyFrontier reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 149.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HFC. Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.05. 17,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $40.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

