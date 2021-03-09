Artal Group S.A. Has $25.29 Million Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Artal Group S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $25,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 137,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in uniQure by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in uniQure by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 43,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $1,847,534. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

QURE stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

