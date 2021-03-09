Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Patterson Companies worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.