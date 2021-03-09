Dragonchain Trading 13% Lower This Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $46.18 million and $443,444.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00775388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

DRGN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,260,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DRGNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.