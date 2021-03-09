Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 54,598 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $114,280 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBSI traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

