Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,398 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Independent Bank worth $11,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 277,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,299,000 after buying an additional 21,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

INDB traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.56. 2,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,523. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $91.17.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

