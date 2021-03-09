Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 2,289,614 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,601,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $431,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302,510. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

