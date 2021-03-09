Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,950 shares during the quarter. Pretium Resources accounts for 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,001,000 after purchasing an additional 320,057 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,157 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PVG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. 23,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVG. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

