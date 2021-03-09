Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 31,850 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,850 shares during the period. Cowen comprises about 1.2% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.42% of Cowen worth $16,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth $1,339,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the third quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COWN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

COWN stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.57. 9,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $38.42.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

