Histogen (HSTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 6,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,234. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Histogen in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

