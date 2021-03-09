Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%.

Shares of NYSE:TREC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. 162,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $192.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.73. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

