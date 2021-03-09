Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for C3.ai (AI)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/8/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2021 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. 23,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for C3ai Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3ai Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.