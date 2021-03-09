PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Position Cut by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic comprises 1.5% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $20,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 25.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $520,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,591. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.