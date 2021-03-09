Artal Group S.A. Purchases 400,000 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned 3.07% of Curis worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,865,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,434,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curis by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 591,345 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of Curis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.53. 17,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,452. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $560.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

