Artal Group S.A. Has $9.70 Million Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Artal Group S.A. decreased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 69.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $1,391,249. 17.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,639. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $457.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

