Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.23. 1,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,109. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,182,255. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $72,825,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 570,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in SEI Investments by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

