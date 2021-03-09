Keep Network Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $253.94 million and $8.96 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $271.71 or 0.00498015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00051467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00077185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076689 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.00 or 0.00465543 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,905,121 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.