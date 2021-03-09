Robert S. Keane Sells 2,240 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $219,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CMPR stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

