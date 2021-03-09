Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP Sells $67,322.71 in Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven W. Rust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Steven W. Rust sold 257 shares of Banner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $13,818.89.

BANR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. 12,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,109. Banner Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,032,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 94,258 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Banner by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

