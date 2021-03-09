Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Sells $470,550.00 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PRU stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 92,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,697. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

