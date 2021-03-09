Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Update

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 12,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RDN stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.20. 14,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,173. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $22.12.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. Research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Radian Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Radian Group by 2,752.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDN. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.