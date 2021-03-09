Artal Group S.A. Has $34.60 Million Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 177,700 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.77% of Sage Therapeutics worth $34,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,211,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 69,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of SAGE traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,616. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAGE. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

