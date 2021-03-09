Nebulas Price Reaches $0.69 (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $40.20 million and $4.35 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00056686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.72 or 0.00776549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00027050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Nebulas Token Profile

Nebulas is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,822,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,292,794 tokens. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

