Artal Group S.A. Invests $327.91 Million in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,840,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,909,000. Seer accounts for about 7.0% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 9.59% of Seer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEER. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,466,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Seer news, Director Terrance Mcguire purchased 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,446,970 shares of company stock worth $69,060,003 over the last quarter.

Seer stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,506. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11.

Seer Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

