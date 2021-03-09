Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is Somerset Capital Management LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Somerset Capital Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,900 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for about 11.5% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $94,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

