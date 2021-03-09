Metal (MTL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.90 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Metal has a market cap of $86.62 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.55 or 0.00785063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00030724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

