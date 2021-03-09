The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.50

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 9039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BATRK. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.00.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BATRK)
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
