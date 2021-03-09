The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.50

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 9039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BATRK. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

