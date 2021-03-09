Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,959 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.23. 314,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,138,410. The company has a market capitalization of $356.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

