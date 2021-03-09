Truist Securities Boosts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $100.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FOUR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.74. 24,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $83.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,716,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 44,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $6,943,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

