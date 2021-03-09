Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Tops $12.62 on Major Exchanges (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and $270,490.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for about $12.62 or 0.00023123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $271.71 or 0.00498015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00051467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00077185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076689 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.00 or 0.00465543 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,059,656 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

