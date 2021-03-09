Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Extended Stay America has decreased its dividend by 68.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Extended Stay America has a payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Extended Stay America to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STAY opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.