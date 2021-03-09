Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $308,817.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.71 or 0.00498015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00051467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00077185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076689 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.00 or 0.00465543 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,165,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,113,345 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

