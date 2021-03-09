Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.
Medtronic has raised its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years.
Medtronic stock opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.37. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
