Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Medtronic has raised its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.37. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.