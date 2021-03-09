Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KBC Group (KBCSY)

KBC Group (OTCMKTS: KBCSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – KBC Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

3/2/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/2/2021 – KBC Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

2/25/2021 – KBC Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/18/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/15/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/12/2021 – KBC Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/12/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KBCSY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.91. 176,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. KBC Group NV has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

