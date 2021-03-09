Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $80.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,838 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $80,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,433.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 613,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,452,000 after acquiring an additional 602,617 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.41. 111,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,717. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

