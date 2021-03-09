Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,989,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859,797 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.89% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $315,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of TECB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,988. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

