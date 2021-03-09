iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,382 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $114,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $100.19. 11,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,426. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

