Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price (down previously from C$14.00) on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.06.

MTL traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.69. 207,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,852. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.17. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$12.09.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

