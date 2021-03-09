Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Securities

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $375.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $360.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.29.
ANTM stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,247. The firm has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $342.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.78.
In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
