Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Securities

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $375.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $360.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.29.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,247. The firm has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $342.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.