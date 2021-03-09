Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.70 ($0.22), but opened at GBX 17.40 ($0.23). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 2,785,575 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05.

Pan African Resources Company Profile (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

