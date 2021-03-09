DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU) Shares Gap Up to $73.20

DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.20 ($0.96), but opened at GBX 77 ($1.01). DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 46,698 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,710.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.48.

About DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 754 stores, which included 542 in Turkey, 199 in Russia, nine in Azerbaijan, and four in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

